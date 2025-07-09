Derry City's Michael Duffy named Player of the Month

DERRY CITY’S MICHAEL Duffy has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month for June.

The 30-year-old wide man edged out Waterford striker Pádraig Amond to take the prize, with Dayle Rooney of Bohemians third.

Derry-born Duffy has led the Candystripes charge as they chase leaders Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table. He has scored eight goals — including a winner against defending champions Shelbourne last month — and provided nine assists in 23 appearances this season.

Advertisement

“The mindset in the squad is special at the minute,” said Duffy. “We are treating every game as it if were a cup final and I think we are moving in the right direction.

“Success does not come overnight to any team, but having missed out on a possible league and FAI Cup double last year, we are using that as motivation now.

“June has been a brilliant month for us even though we had a wee dip in form before the mid-season break but we are flying again now with four wins in a row and we are in a great position in the title race. It’s a nine point gap but that is not insurmountable for us and we are exactly where we want to be at this stage.”

A product of the Derry City youth system, Duffy previously played with Celtic’s development squad and also had loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Dundee in Scotland

The U21 Northern Ireland international returned to these shores in 2019, enjoying a trophy-laden spell at Dundalk before a second stint at his hometown club.

“It’s been great for me to come back and play in front of the Brandywell crowd again,” said Duffy, closing in on 150 appearances for Derry.

“I had a few unbelievable years at Dundalk and I will never forget them but to get success at Derry now would mean more to me.

“I have another year to run on my contract, but to end my career at my hometown club, would be ideal and it would be special for me. I have come back to my roots.”