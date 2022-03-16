Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
Advertisement

Obafemi makes case for Ireland call-up with two goals in dramatic Swansea win

It was a busy night’s action in the English Championship.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,189 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5713830
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
Image: PA
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
Image: PA

MICHAEL OBAFEMI ACCENTUATED his case for inclusion in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad on Friday by scoring twice in Swansea’s dramatic 3-2 win over Peterborough in theChampionship tonight. 

Obafemi snubbed a call-up to the Irish U21s squad as, in manager Jim Crawford’s words, he “sees himself as a senior player.” 

The striker backed up that talk by giving Swansea the lead in tonight’s meeting at London Road a minute before half-time. The hosts turned the game around early in the second half however, with Irish-eligible Sammie Szmodics levelling before Jack Mariott put Peterborough in front. Obafemi, though, scored again to level the game – his sixth goal in nine games – and Joel Piroe won the game for Swans in stoppage time. 

Elsewhere, Luton underlined their play-off credentials with a 4-0 hammering of Preston, a result which lifts them to fifth in the table. Third-placed Huddersfield, the highest-placed side in action tonight, fell to a 2-0 loss away to Millwall. Wing-back Danny McNamara, spoken in September as a potential call-up to the Irish squad by Stephen Kenny, played the full game for Millwall. 

A Sheffield United side featuring John Egan drew 0-0 at Blackpool, which keeps them a point outside the play-offs. The incumbent in that spot, QPR, lost the lead in a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, who are themselves level on points with Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Hull City beat Coventry 2-0 while Cardiff were 2-1 winners against Stoke. 

Championship results 

  • Blackpool 0-0 Sheffield United 
  • Cardiff 2-1 Stoke 
  • Coventry 0-2 Hull 
  • Luton 4-0 Preston 
  • Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield 
  • Nottingham Forest 3-1 QPR 
  • Peterborough 2-3 Swansea

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie