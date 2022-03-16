Obafemi makes case for Ireland call-up with two goals in dramatic Swansea win

MICHAEL OBAFEMI ACCENTUATED his case for inclusion in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad on Friday by scoring twice in Swansea’s dramatic 3-2 win over Peterborough in theChampionship tonight.

Obafemi snubbed a call-up to the Irish U21s squad as, in manager Jim Crawford’s words, he “sees himself as a senior player.”

The striker backed up that talk by giving Swansea the lead in tonight’s meeting at London Road a minute before half-time. The hosts turned the game around early in the second half however, with Irish-eligible Sammie Szmodics levelling before Jack Mariott put Peterborough in front. Obafemi, though, scored again to level the game – his sixth goal in nine games – and Joel Piroe won the game for Swans in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Luton underlined their play-off credentials with a 4-0 hammering of Preston, a result which lifts them to fifth in the table. Third-placed Huddersfield, the highest-placed side in action tonight, fell to a 2-0 loss away to Millwall. Wing-back Danny McNamara, spoken in September as a potential call-up to the Irish squad by Stephen Kenny, played the full game for Millwall.

A Sheffield United side featuring John Egan drew 0-0 at Blackpool, which keeps them a point outside the play-offs. The incumbent in that spot, QPR, lost the lead in a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, who are themselves level on points with Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Hull City beat Coventry 2-0 while Cardiff were 2-1 winners against Stoke.

Championship results

Blackpool 0-0 Sheffield United

Cardiff 2-1 Stoke

Coventry 0-2 Hull

Luton 4-0 Preston

Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 3-1 QPR

Peterborough 2-3 Swansea