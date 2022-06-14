Obafemi absence confirmed for Ireland while Ebosele gets opportunity

MICHAEL OBAFEMI WON’T play any part in Ireland’s Nations League clash with Ukraine this evening.

Boss Stephen Kenny had already admitted the Swansea City striker was a major doubt after limping off with a groin injury following his brilliant performance in the 3-0 win over Scotland on Saturday.

The 21-year-old set up Troy Parrott for Ireland’s second goal with a deft ball over the top before smashing home a sensational third from almost 30 yards.

However, Obafemi has been unable to shake off what he described as ‘a niggle’ and he was not on the squad list submitted to Uefa this morning.

Advertisement

Centre back Jimmy Dunne, called up as a precaution because of Shane Duffy’s suspension and absence of John Egan, has also been omitted, while Festy Ebosele has been included having been left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

Ireland face Ukraine in the Polish city of Łódź for final encounter of this four-fixture window with kick off at 7.45pm.