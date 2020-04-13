This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill: 'James is such a willing, whole-hearted player, he just at times needs a little bit of guidance'

The Stoke City boss has heaped praise on James McClean.

By Paul Dollery Monday 13 Apr 2020, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,423 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5073643
Stoke City's James McClean with manager Michael O'Neill.
Image: Richard Sellers
Stoke City's James McClean with manager Michael O'Neill.
Stoke City's James McClean with manager Michael O'Neill.
Image: Richard Sellers

STOKE CITY MANAGER Michael O’Neill has expressed his satisfaction with the contribution of James McClean, while simultaneously identifying areas for improvement in the Republic of Ireland international.

McClean has been a key player for the English Championship club since O’Neill was appointed boss in November.

The Derry-born winger was also at the centre of controversy last month when he was fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke as a result of an ill-advised Instagram post.

However, he has since been making headlines for his generosity amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. McClean made a significant donation to The Donna Louise Trust – a charity in Stoke that cares for children with life-limiting conditions – as well as purchasing PPE (personal protective equipment) for a medical practice in Derry.

O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel that he’s enjoying working with a player he first encountered when they were both in the League of Ireland.

“For me, James hasn’t been a difficult player to manage at all,” said the 50-year-old, who also remains in charge of Northern Ireland until the European Championship campaign concludes.

“We obviously come from the same part of the world and I knew James way back. I saw James develop as a youngster at Derry City when I was manager of Shamrock Rovers.

“I remember him coming into the team as a strong, powerful young boy and having a decent impact right away. I’ve followed his career with great interest and seen how well he’s done.”

republic-of-ireland-v-denmark-uefa-euro-2020-qualifying-group-d-aviva-stadium McClean in possession during Ireland's 1-1 draw with Denmark in November. Source: Niall Carson

Following O’Neill’s appointment at Stoke, McClean chipped in with four goals and five assists before suffering a knee injury in a game against Preston North End in February.

“James is such a willing, whole-hearted player, he just at times needs a little bit of guidance,” O’Neill added. “James plays at almost full throttle the whole game and, for me, it’s about taking him away from that a little bit so he’s not always at that point in time.

“I look at how he got hurt in the Preston game, for example, and it’s probably a tackle he doesn’t need to make. He just maybe needs to control his emotions a bit better on the pitch.

“But for me, he’s been excellent when you look at the number of goals he assisted and the number he’s scored as well. So there’s a lot of positive things in his play, but he maybe needs a bit of help tactically and that’s something we continue to work on.

“He came into the game a bit late and from a non academy-style background, so I still think there’s development in James even though he’s 30/31 and hopefully we can add just a little bit of subtlety to his game as well. So there’s more to come from James.”

McClean will hope to add to his tally of 72 senior international caps under newly-appointed Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, who handed the former Derry City player his League of Ireland debut back in 2008. 

Related Read

09.04.20 The little things make a big difference for new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie