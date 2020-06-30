This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We showed no respect for the club – Michael O’Neill hits out at his own players

Stoke were well beaten by Wigan tonight.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 11:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,825 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137921
Michael O'Neill pictured during the game.
Image: Martin Rickett
Michael O'Neill pictured during the game.
Michael O'Neill pictured during the game.
Image: Martin Rickett

STOKE MANAGER Michael O’Neill was left to bemoan “probably the worst performance” of his reign after seeing his side thumped 3-0 by Wigan in the Sky Bet Championship.

While opposite number Paul Cook praised his team’s display as their best of the season “by far” as they moved eight points clear of the drop zone with only six matches remaining, O’Neill delivered a scathing assessment of his players’ efforts.

“It was a poor performance, poor attitude for the game, poor appetite for the game,” said O’Neill, whose side can slip into the relegation zone on Wednesday night if results go against them.

“Clearly the hungrier side won, the better team won.

“It’s probably the worst performance we’ve had since I’ve been here and a real concern given where we are at this stage of the season.

“All we can do is continue to work with the players, this is the group of players we have.

“Do we change the system to keep us more solid defensively and give us a bit more of a threat?

“But tonight we were just second best all over the pitch and that’s just an individual thing.

“You have to have the courage to play, and you have to have respect for your team-mates and your club to play. We didn’t show any of that tonight.”

When asked whether there any positives he could take, he replied: “I can’t take any positives out of that, none.

“I thought Sam Vokes was our best player, but in terms of a supporting cast, there was very little.”

Cook was happy to wax lyrical after seeing his side dominate the game from start to finish.

They had to wait 40 minutes for Everton loanee Kieran Dowell to open the scoring with his first goal for the club, his shot deflecting in off Jack Butland.

But a brace from substitute Kal Naismith, also breaking his duck for the campaign, in the space of three minutes midway through the second half gave the scoreline a far more accurate look.

“That was an absolute top-class performance from us tonight,” said the Wigan boss.

“The only disappointment possibly was that it was only 1-0 at half-time.

“We created clear-cut chances, we dominated possession, and our appetite for work when we didn’t have the ball was so impressive.

“It was as good as I’ve seen us play for a long time, and I’m really delighted for all the players.

“I could go right through the team with compliments, but it was just a really special performance from a very good group of players.”

Rating the display, he added: “The best this season by far.

“We’re playing against a Stoke team fighting for their lives, full of good players, international footballers, all over the pitch.

“But we were so good tonight and great credit to all the lads.

“We started the game on the front foot, we managed the game so well, and we’ve come so far in a few months.

“And it’s just great for me as a manager to be stood on the sidelines watching it all.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie