This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Knee surgery sidelines 2016 All-Star as Tipperary's football injury problems continue to mount

Manager Liam Kearns is currently without nine players due to injury.

By John Fallon Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 8:11 AM
26 minutes ago 873 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4477144
Michael Quinlivan became Tipperary's second ever All-Star winner in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Michael Quinlivan became Tipperary's second ever All-Star winner in 2016.
Michael Quinlivan became Tipperary's second ever All-Star winner in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S HOPES OF staying in Division 2 of the Allianz football league have suffered another blow with former All-Star Michael Quinlivan ruled out for most of the campaign.

The Clonmel Commercials club man has undergone surgery for a knee cartilage problem and is set for five or six weeks on the sideline.

It is the latest in a series of injury set-backs for manager Liam Kearns with goalkeeper Evan Comerford also doubtful after coming off late in Sunday’s 2-5 apiece draw with Fermanagh.

Kearns is hopeful that Quinlivan, who became Tipperary’s second ever All-Star footballer when he was honoured in 2016, will be back for the concluding stages of the league.

“We’re looking at five to six weeks so hopefully he’ll be back for the tail end of the league,

“There are no easy games in this division and they keep coming. We have nine players out and it looks like Evan Comerford is in big trouble now as well. I think it’s his quad, groin or both, so he’ll be out for a while,” said Kearns.

Tipperary, promoted to Division 2 for last season after Quinlivan hit a hat-trick against Armagh the previous year, are currently bottom of the table on points difference.

Tipperary, like Cork and Clare, have just a point from their two opening games and with last year’s captain Robbie Kiely missing the league through travelling, Kearns can do with a break or two on the injury front as leaders Donegal come to Semple Stadium next Sunday.

“Robbie Kiely won’t be back, Bill Maher and Shane O’Connell will be lucky to make any of the league, don’t know now what the story is with Evan Comerford.

“Paudie Maher is closer to returning but Liam Boland is out now for a long time. Nine players out injured, that’s the way it is and we’re not going to be getting too many of them back,” added Kearns.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself': Ross making his impact felt
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    SCOTLAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie