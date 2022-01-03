Membership : Access or Sign Up
Peter 'Snakebite' Wright triumphs in thrilling World Darts Championship final

It is the second time the 51-year-old Scottish player has won the illustrious prize, having previously been crowned champion in 2020.

Monday 3 Jan 2022
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
PETER WRIGHT put his name alongside some of the greats of the game by winning his second PDC World Championship.

The Scot backed up his 2020 title with a 7-5 victory over Michael Smith in a tense final at Alexandra Palace to join an elite list of names to win the Sid Waddell Trophy twice.

Wright, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith, who will be left ruing a missed opportunity.

Smith, who lost the 2019 final, was leading 5-4 and had the darts at 2-0 to go within a set of a maiden major title.

But Wright, who did not get to bed until the early hours of Monday after an epic semi-final win over Gary Anderson, turned on the style to win a tournament that at one point it looked like might not go on after coronavirus forced the withdrawal of several players.

And Wright was the last man standing as both finalists were left in tears on the stage at the end.

Smith was inconsolable but could take pride in throwing a record 83 180s, more than any other player in a single tournament.

