Antonio has video call with West Ham teammates as he recovers from car crash

MICHAIL ANTONIO SPOKE to his West Ham team-mates via a video call from his hospital bed before they beat Wolves 2-1 on Monday night.

Jarrod Bowen held Antonio’s number nine shirt aloft after scoring the winner in support of the Hammers striker, who is recovering after a horror car crash on Saturday.

Boss Julen Lopetegui said: “He is not in his best moment but he kept his humour. It was a special moment for us.

“I think we have a lot of reason to win matches but this was one reason more. He’s alive so we are happy.”

West Ham players wore ‘Antonio 9′ shirts while warming up and walking out before kick-off.

The shirts will be signed by the players, including Antonio, and auctioned off with the proceeds going to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

Tomas Soucek headed West Ham into the lead and held up nine fingers to a TV camera.

The Czech midfielder told Sky Sports: “He’s been here since I came here. He is really my favourite. I said it would be tough for me to play without him.

“I was so scared what was going to happen. It was a really tough week for him, his family and us.”

Matt Doherty equalised for Wolves, and boss Gary O’Neil felt they should have had two penalties for fouls on Goncalo Guedes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, both of which were checked by VAR.

But Bowen’s winner – O’Neil believed there was a foul in the build-up – condemned Wolves to a 10th defeat of the season and a third in a row.

While under-pressure Lopetegui may have earned a stay of execution, O’Neil’s future as Wolves manager is now in serious doubt.

“A lot of things went against us but ultimately we have not found a way to turn the game in our favour,” he said.

“But the players showed they are still fighting for me, for the fans and the group.

“Where does this leave me? In the same place I was. I’m aware of the noise. But if anyone expected this to be easy – I’m happy to be judged on results but it should be done in context.

“Whenever this journey ends with Wolves I’ll be proud of it.”

There was an acrimonious end to the match as captains Bowen and Mario Lemina scuffled after the final whistle, with the Wolves midfielder angrily shoving people including one of his own coaches, Shaun Derry.

“I just went to shake his hand after the game,” Bowen said. “He didn’t want to shake my hand, two captains together just to say ‘well done’ after the game.

“I know it’s difficult when you lose. I’ve been on the end of that situation.”

O’Neil added: “Mario is calm now. He’s a passionate guy and something was said that upset him.

“The instinct of the staff was to make sure he didn’t get into trouble, but he took some calming down.”