MÍCHEÁL Ó MUIRCHEARTAIGH, the legendary Gaelic games commentator, has died.

He died this morning, surrounded by his family at the Mater Hospital, according to a statement from RTÉ.

The much-loved broadcaster covered the GAA on RTÉ Radio between 1949 and 2010.

Many considered Ó Muircheartaigh as the ‘voice of the GAA’.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

