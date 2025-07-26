The Arsenal super subs who have kept England's back to back Euros dream alive

AFTER ENGLAND’S LAST-GASP semi-final win over Italy on Tuesday, Michelle Agyemang dropped to the ground and lay flat on her back.

What must she have been thinking?

The 19-year-old has been the Lionesses’ breakout star at Euro 2025, twice keeping their back to back dreams alive with late, great goals.

Her 96th-minute equaliser against Italy was her third goal on just her fourth senior cap.

The coolness. The calmness. The composure.

Agyemang almost hit the winner deep in extra-time, but the crossbar denied her audacious lob. In the 119th minute, Chloe Kelly completed the turnaround with a rebounded penalty to send England into their third consecutive major final.

The super substitutes, or “finishers” as Sarina Wiegman prefers to call them, shared a lovely moment after the final whistle.

As Agyemang lay on the turf, catching her breath, literally and metaphorically, trying to make sense of the whirlwind she is living, Kelly spotted her young team-mate amidst her own celebrations and ran towards her. She sat on top of her and they high-fived, the joy palpable as other English players in and helped the teenage sensation to her feet.

While Sweet Caroline rang out around Stade de Genève, captain Leah Williamson willed Agyemang to the front of the celebrations to soak up the moment.

Kelly is no stranger to the acclaim, having scored the extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 final from the bench. She was a game-changer at that tournament, alongside Alessia Russo and Ella Toone. Agyemang is the star born in Switzerland.

Her surname incredibly translates as ”saviour of the nation” in the Akan language of her parents’ native country, Ghana.

Agyemang after scoring for England. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Agyemang was the bolter in this England squad. She was first called up in April, as injury cover for Russo, having just helped the Under-19s qualify for their own European Championships finals.

Two days later, she scored 41 seconds into her senior debut with her second touch. It was a cracker at that, and in that camp, she showed enough to secure her seat on the plane. (And piano in the kit man’s van: she had it brought to Switzerland, and listens to gospel music before games to calm her mind.)

It has been a remarkable rise, emphasised by the fact she was a ball girl for Wiegman’s first game at Wembley Stadium four years ago.

The Essex-born forward missed the U19 Euros due to her senior commitments, and her international career has effectively taken off before her club career.

A life-long Arsenal fan, Agyemang has been at the North London club since the age of six. She has long been tipped to reach the top, excelling in the famed academy. Her goal-scoring prowess, physicality and game intelligence was striking from early doors. She made her senior debut and scored her first goal aged 16, and committed to signing a professional contract at the Gunners when she turned 18. But loan spells at Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have been stop-start due to injury and limited minutes, as she balances football with her business management studies at King’s College London.

While England and the small matter of tomorrow’s Euro 2025 final against Spain is taking precedence, Agyemang now finds herself at a similar Arsenal crossroads to Chloe Kelly seven years ago.

Questions are swirling about whether she should stay at the Champions League winners and compete for a starting spot, or leave on another WSL loan.

Kelly — also an academy product — found game time hard to come by as she tried to break into a star-studded Arsenal team, and after two loan spells at Everton, she signed for the Toffees permanently in 2018.

Chloe Kelly on the ball for England. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Her star rose there and at Manchester City, but Kelly made a sensational return to Arsenal in January. She forced a loan move on transfer deadline day, having shared a scathing social media post about City, where she was overlooked for game-time.

She has since spoken about almost quitting football, and how the Arsenal move restored her love for football and reinvigorated her career.

Kelly is now a Champions League winner, having signed a permanent deal, and finds herself back in a European Championship final, the stage she lit up in 2022.

If their form is anything to go off, she and Agyemang will do so again tomorrow.

Will it be from the bench again, or might they start?

That’s one of the big questions ahead of a blockbuster final in Basel.