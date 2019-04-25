'The ones that hounded me out...I hope they enjoy watching the sexy football in League One'

SOME IPSWICH TOWN fans may, over the course of the next year, nod morosely in agreement with the idea that fans should be careful for what they wish for.

With four games remaining last season, and their Championship status intact following a 1-0 win over Barnsley, Mick McCarthy walked out on the club.

McCarthy had endured a frosty relationship with some of the club’s support for some time, and it was announced a fortnight earlier that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

After his decision to sub the tiring Barry Cotter was roundly booed by supporters in that game against Barnsley, however, McCarthy hastened his exit.

“It was a disgraceful reaction, that, but I won’t have to listen to it again because that’s my last game. I’m out of here”, said McCarthy when asked about the crowd’s response, then proceeded to bang the table in front of him and walk out.

The club later confirmed that McCarthy had left for good.

A year on, with four games remaining in this season…Ipswich were relegated to England’s third tier for the first time since 1961.

The manager who presided over a relegation with four games to spare was Paul Lambert, although he didn’t begin the season as Ipswich manager: that role fell to Paul Hurst, who was dismissed in October with the Tractor Boys threatened by relegation.

Lambert, however, couldn’t arrest the slump.

McCarthy, by contrast, kept the club in the Championship having taken over in 2012, having spent all of £5.5 million on player transfers.

Reflecting with The42 on the club’s downward spiral since his exit, McCarthy said he was was sad for many of those affected by relegation…but couldn’t resist offering a few words to those who jeered him.

“I was doing a good job there.

“My job is to win games and stay in that league was my remit, and that’s what I continued to do.

“I’m sad that they’ve gone down. Some of the lads are taking huge cuts in wages who were with me and who were brilliant for me.

“The staff, I’ve no doubt people will be losing their jobs because of it so that’s going to be sad.

“It’s a great club and pretty much most of their fans were brilliant with me. The ones that hounded me out… I hope they enjoy watching the sexy football in the first division.”

For first division, read League One.