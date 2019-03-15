This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's the nearest to Hoolahan that can play in the middle of the pitch'

Mick McCarthy hopes a rejuvenated Alan Judge can offer something different for Ireland.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 15 Mar 2019, 12:01 AM
39 minutes ago 1,162 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4542896
Alan Judge was on the scoresheet in last year's Ireland-England friendly.
Image: Brian Lawless
Alan Judge was on the scoresheet in last year's Ireland-England friendly.
Alan Judge was on the scoresheet in last year's Ireland-England friendly.
Image: Brian Lawless

THERE WERE SOME notable inclusions and absences as Ireland boss Mick McCarthy named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia on Thursday.

15 players were left out that made the provisional squad, including some who were often key members of O’Neill’s squad, including James McCarthy, Cyrus Christie and David Meyler.

One individual who does feature, however, is Alan Judge. The 30-year-old has had a turbulent time in recent seasons. A leg break suffered playing for Brentford in April 2016 kept him out of action for nearly two years. Having struggled to get back into the Bees’ side, he made the switch to relegation-threatened Ipswich in the January transfer window.

The Dubliner has since made 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys, with manager Paul Lambert recently expressing hope that the club would extend the player’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

And Judge is a player that McCarthy knows well, having tried to sign him while managing Ipswich five years ago.

“Yes, I met him at Ipswich. But [Blackburn] paid him more money,” McCarthy recalls.

He’s the nearest to [Wes] Hoolahan that can play in the middle of the pitch — finds passes and he’s got a goal in him. Is he back to the form he was at [before the injury]? Not quite, because it looked like he was going to be a Premier League player. He was a long time out — he broke his leg at Ipswich and he’s back there now playing his best football. I know he’s enjoying it, I’ve seen him twice and he’s been excellent.”

Judge is joined in the final panel by uncapped Luton Town striker James Collins, who is currently the top scorer in League One, with his team at the summit of the table and in a strong position to gain promotion.

“It’s not me naming a lower league player for the sake of it. James has been around for a long time in the leagues and wherever he’s been, he’s scored goals. He’s got 20 goals this year and my view is 20 goals in [League One] is someone who hits the target on a regular basis, whether it’s left, right or his head. He’s more value to me than someone who’s not scoring.

“Then of course, Shane [Long] hasn’t scored for a long time. But he’s a real handful. He upsets people when he runs in channels and jumps into them. If he gets the right service, I still think he can score.”

McCarthy also singled out David McGoldrick for praise (“whatever happened before with Martin is nothing to do with me, I just recognise him as a good player”), while indicating that others could work their way back into the fold.

“I could make an argument for Scott Hogan. I saw him playing for Brentford and in my mind, when I got the job, I’m thinking Scott Hogan is a shoe-in for me for the way he played at Brentford. But he went to Villa, he got injured, he didn’t play, he’s not scored, he’s gone to Sheffield United, he played the other night and still hasn’t scored. If he can get back to his form at Brentford, he’d be a shoe-in because he was outstanding — he had a great couple of seasons there.”

And what about previous stalwarts of the squad, such as Meyler and Christie? How did they react to news of their omission?

I haven’t told them. The squad was just announced. I’m not ringing all the players that I’m not putting in the squad. It’s hard enough telling them face to face on a Friday morning that they aren’t playing. David Meyler hasn’t been playing. I’ve been speaking to David, I think he’s had four games since January and he hadn’t really played much before then. Cyrus is also not playing and to be fair, the other two right-backs are playing and that in my view stands to reason.”

And finally, what of Willem II midfielder Dan Crowley, who recently declared for the Irish side having previously represented England at underage level?

“He took his time to make his mind up. Slightly took his time, so that’s why he was not considered with me.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie