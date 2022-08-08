Mickey Graham agrees to stay on as Cavan boss for more two years

MICKEY GRAHAM WILL remain in charge of Cavan for a further two seasons, subject to ratification at the next county committee meeting.

Graham led Cavan to Ulster SFC success in 2020 while they reached the Tailteann Cup final this summer, where they lost to Westmeath.

Cavan also sealed promotion from Division 4, beating Tipperary in the final in Croke Park.

Graham has been in charge of the Breffni men for four years.

Cavan GAA Management Comittee are delighted to announce that Mickey Graham will remain Cavan Senior Football Team Manager for another 2 Years. Subject to Ratification at the next County Committee Meeting. pic.twitter.com/CzJv0HIsUc — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) August 8, 2022