Dublin: 12°C Monday 8 August 2022
Mickey Graham agrees to stay on as Cavan boss for more two years

He led the county to Ulster glory in 2020.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 8 Aug 2022, 10:31 PM
13 minutes ago
Cavan manager Mickey Graham.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MICKEY GRAHAM WILL remain in charge of Cavan for a further two seasons, subject to ratification at the next county committee meeting. 

Graham led Cavan to Ulster SFC success in 2020 while they reached the Tailteann Cup final this summer, where they lost to Westmeath. 

Cavan also sealed promotion from Division 4, beating Tipperary in the final in Croke Park. 

Graham has been in charge of the Breffni men for four years.  

