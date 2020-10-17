'My priorities have changed slightly' - Longford star Quinn confirms he is stepping away for 2020 season

LONGFORD WILL BE without star player Mickey Quinn for the remainder of the 2020 inter-county GAA season.

The former AFL ace has stepped away from the set-up, and will reassess matters ahead of the 2021 campaign.

“I’ve stepped away for the rest of the 2020 season, whatever that may be,” Quinn told The42, explaining his departure after he and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ll reassess then but would hope to join back up in January or for the following season.

One of the main reasons for playing has always been the joy and excitement it brings my family and friends but in these circumstances, it would do anything but that. My priorities have changed slightly.”

The news comes as a major blow to Longford, who face Derry in a crucial Division 3 National Football League clash at Celtic Park later today [throw-in 4.30pm] as they look to keep their promotion hopes alive.

But Emmett Óg Killoe man Quinn is unavailable to manager Padraic Davis as inter-county GAA returns after over seven months of a layoff.

The 30-year-old has been one of Longford’s leading lights since returning from a stint playing Aussie Rules with Essendon Down Under a decade ago.

After a turbulent time with his club which saw them overturn a 48-week ban after a ruling by the Disputes Resolution Authority, Quinn now weighs up his inter-county future through the winter after captaining the county to O’Byrne Cup glory earlier this year.

- with reporting from Sinéad Farrell.

