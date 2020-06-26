Magnificent Mickelson surges into lead at Travelers Championship

PHIL MICKELSON ROLLED in five birdies on the back nine to lead at the halfway stage of the Travelers Championship.

Mickelson opened with a 64 on Thursday and went one stroke better in his second round, with a dropped shot at the second hole the only blemish en route to a 63.

Less than a fortnight after celebrating his 50th birthday, Mickelson’s 13-under par score puts him firmly in the mix for the 45th PGA Tour win of his career.

Will Gordon sits one shot back in second on 12-under alongside overnight leader Mackenzie Hughes, who followed up Thursday’s 60 with a 68.

World number one Rory McIlroy is among a group of players tied for fourth place on nine-under par.

See the full leaderboard here >

