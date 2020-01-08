McCarthy hits wonder point as Midleton defeat De La Salle in Dr Harty Cup quarter-final

Midleton CBS 2-17

De La Salle (Waterford) 2-8

Tomas McCarthy reports from Fraher Field Dungarvan

A WONDER POINT by Ryan McCarthy helped defending champions Midleton CBS into the Dr Harty Cup semi finals today at De La Salle’s expense.

In the 13th minute, the Killeagh man missed the pick on a free but whipped on it first time from 60 metres out and it flew over the crossbar.

Even though McCarthy missed five dead balls, he finished with seven points in total while Jack McGann and Noel Cahill scored goals in either half. De La Salle goals from Reuben Halloran and Tom Gallagher left only two points in it entering the final quarter but Midleton mustered the last five scores of the contest.

Four McCarthy points and 1-1 from Jack McGann put the East Cork school 1-9 to 1-6 up at the break.

Patrick Fitzgerald, who is U16 with Ballygunner, struck the opener for De La Salle after just 40 seconds. The Waterford side started without the suspended Lee Hearne.

The holders hit back with five unanswered points as they punished poor De La Salle distribution. McCarthy rifled over two including one from his own ’65. Full-forward McGann grabbed a ball and scored from a tight angle to make it 0-5 to 0-1.

In the 10th minute, Waterford minor Reuben Halloran played a one-two with Sean Burke before he fired past the advancing Brion Saunderson (0-5 to 1-1). McCarthy cut over that memorable point three minutes later. A Halloran free and Fitzgerald’s second point from play levelled the contest for the first time (0-6 to 1-3).

On 22 minutes, Isaak Walsh set up McGann who blasted to the bottom corner of the net (1-6 to 1-3). Sam Quirke, McCarthy, Walsh stretched that Midelton lead to five before late frees by substitute Tom Gallagher and Halloran reduced it to three at the interval.

Midleton led by five on three occasions during the third quarter. On 43 minutes, super sub Gallagher galloped through the Midleton rearguard and rippled the net (1-13 to 2-8). Another goal chance fell to Jake Foley but full-back Ritchie Landers blocked it down.

After that let off, Midleton finished the job as they shot 1-5 without reply. Cathal Hickey, Isaak Walsh, Sam Quirke and McCarthy all raised white flags. With five minutes left, substitute Noel Cahill caught a McCarthy delivery and Mark Kilgannon couldn’t keep it out.

The only sour note for the winners was that midfilder Sam Quirke limped off in added time. Mark Fitzgerald was red carded for De La Salle on 62 minutes.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Ryan McCarthy 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Jack McGann 1-1, Noel Cahill 1-0, Cathal Hickey 0-3, Sean Walsh, Sam Quirke, Isaak Walsh 0-2 each.

Scorers for De La Salle College: Reuben Halloran 1-3 (3fs), Tom Gallagher 1-1 (1f), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-3 (1f), Jake Foley 0-1.

Midleton CBS

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Alex Quirke (Midleton)

3. Ritchie Landers (Killeagh)

4. Jack Fitzgerald (Midleton)

5. Eanna Motherway (St Colman’s)

6. Ciaran Joyce (Kiltha Óg)

7. John Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

8. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)

9. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

10. Eoghan Martin (Kiltha Óg)

11. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)

12. James Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill)

13. Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill)

14. Jack McGann (Kiltha Óg)

15. Isaak Walsh (Lisgoold)

Subs

18. Cathal Fitzgibbon (Killeagh) for McCarthy (Blood 18)

24. Noel Cahill (St Colman’s) for Martin (H-T)

Fitzgibbon for Quirke (Blood 43)

17. David Rooney (Carrigtwohill) for Motherway (57)

Fitzgibbon for Quirke (62)

De La Salle College

1. Mark Kilgannon (Ballygunner)

2. Ciaran O’Neill (Passage)

3. Sean O’Neill (Ballygunner)

4. Alex Keane (De La Salle)

5. Ronan Power (Ballygunner)

6. James Aylward (Mooncoin)

7. Aaron Wynberry (De La Salle)

8. Eoin O’Brien (Ballygunner)

9. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

10. Sean Burke (Roanmore)

11. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

12. Mikey Cummins (Passage)

13. Jake Foley (Ballygunner)

14. Adam Croke (Mooncoin)

15. Patrick Fitzgerald (8allygunner)

Subs

30. Tom Gallagher (Ballygunner) for Cummins (26)

18. Ethan Flynn (Roanmore) for Burke (H-T)

17. Cian Carroll (Roanmore) for Flynn (56)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

