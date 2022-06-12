'If I really want to become a world-class striker and a top player, it’s got to start now'

ONE STAT in particular encapsulated Ireland’s dramatic transformation as an attacking force on Saturday.

After 28 minutes against Scotland, Stephen Kenny’s side had equalled the goal tally (2) they had registered in their previous 12 Nations League games.

In particular, the decision to hand Michael Obafemi a first international start was key to this turnaround.

The Swansea star played a beautiful, lofted pass for Troy Parrott’s goal to put Ireland 2-0 up, before adding a third himself with a stunning effort from distance, in the process effectively ending the game as a contest in the 51st minute.

“I couldn’t wish for a better first start really, a goal, an assist and a 3-0 win. It’s amazing,” the 21-year-old told reporters.

“My mum travelled over. And my auntie who lives here as well — her family and cousins. It was a proud moment for them and myself.”

On his sublime first international goal, he explained: “Troy played it to me, it opened up and I just thought ‘hit it’. Obviously, it just flew top corner.”

The effort highlighted Obafemi’s confidence at the moment.

Having made the first-team breakthrough at Southampton as far back as the 2017-18 season, the Dubliner’s momentum with the Saints slowed thereafter.

Given the promise he had shown at youth level and the high standards that had been set, four goals in 32 Premier League appearances was a disappointing return.

Sold to Swansea last year, playing for the Welsh side, Obafemi has looked rejuvenated. After a slow start to life in the Championship, his form picked up substantially towards the tail end of the season, with 11 goals in his last 19 matches at club level.

“It was a difficult beginning as I’ve said before. But since February, I’ve felt like myself. Coming into the camp, I felt confident, and I believed in myself and I think the fans saw that today. That’s what I want to do for Ireland, just show what I can really.

“It just clicked in my brain. If I really want to become a world-class striker and a top player, it’s got to start now really.”

Obafemi made his senior international debut in November 2018 during the Martin O’Neill era, but he had to wait until this international window, almost four years on, for his second appearance.

“It’s been amazing, the boys have made me feel welcome. I wouldn’t say it’s different but a couple of the lads are different from the first camp that I was in. They’ve all made me feel welcome, and I’m just thankful for them really.”

Obafemi made himself unavailable for the last international window in March, with Kenny explaining at the time: “He would have been considered for selection if he had been available.

“He wasn’t available for selection. It’s complex and the truth of it is that Michael has never played three games in a row before this year.

“The reason for that really is because of the persistent hamstring troubles that he’s had in his career.”

Asked about his decision to link up with the squad in this window, Obafemi said: “I just thought now would be the perfect time, I was ready, I was scoring goals at club level. That was the main thing, I was confident in myself, and yeah, I brought that here today and the fans saw that. So yeah, happy.”

He also brushed away questions over whether he felt his inclusion was long overdue: “I don’t really want to talk about the past. The past is the past, obviously. I’m here now, that’s the main thing, and I’m here to stay.”

And does the youngster feel he can now nail down the Ireland number nine jersey?

“That’s up to Stephen, to be honest. But the boys did well today, a 3-0 win. It’s given us the belief to get back higher in the group. We’ll look forward to Tuesday [against Ukraine].”

Obafemi linked up well with Parrott in particular, despite the pair having limited time to grow accustomed to each other’s game.

“Obviously people thought we played together before with the 21s, but we’ve both been injured at different times so we haven’t quite played with each other. Today was the first time. But I felt like, even before the game, we had an understanding of what we were going to do. It showed today with the assist for him and his assist for me.”

The assist for the second goal, in particular, highlighted how there is more to Obafemi’s game than goals.

“Obviously, if I want to become a top player, I’ve got to develop my game and not just be one-dimensional going in behind. I felt like this season I’ve kind of done that, dropping short and getting the ball. We saw it today with me getting the assist and I’m happy with that.”

When it’s put to him that the second goal was the type of pass you might see Harry Kane play for Son Heung-min, he added: “For a brief moment, yeah. And then in the second half, I turned into Harry Kane. Overall, it’s been an amazing day for the fans, myself, the team and everyone. I’m just happy.”