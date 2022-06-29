'There were dark moments' - Cruciate setback, missing All-Ireland wins and Limerick return

THE TIMING. THAT is what struck home the most.

A knee injury of any sort prompts concern, the confirmation of cruciate damage sees the worst fears realised.

For Mike Casey the injury setback on its own was severe, the timing of the occurrence compounded matters.

In a typical year the Limerick defender ending up on the treatment table in early October might mean missing a key stage of the club season.

In 2020 it represented something different, Covid having upset the rhythms of the GAA calendar. Casey’s knee gave way on him during a challenge game on the cusp of a winter hurling championship, the long-term nature of the layoff meant he missed the following’s summer showdowns as well.

Other issues cropped up as he tried to get his body back to perfect working order for an inter-county hurler.

Mike Casey returned to action for Limerick in this year's hurling league. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“In October 2020 we played a challenge against Galway and I did the cruciate then, I had surgery in mid November,” recalls Casey.

“Around July, after my nine months, I came back and played a club game and got through that okay – the next training session I had a cartilage issue. I felt a pop in the knee and unfortunately my cartilage had given way.

“In July 2021 I got that surgery done by Ray Moran up in Santry, they were excellent – they said it happens sometimes, it’s not related (to the cruciate). So they tried to stitch up that cartilage and unfortunately it wasn’t as successful as we’d hoped, so I went back in December 2021 to have that cartilage removed. Thankfully I haven’t looked back since. There have been some angry days and some excellent days, but overall it feels really good and I’m delighted to be back on the field.”

That sense of delight is understandable, days like the win in the Munster final epic are to be cherished.

While he was away, the Limerick hurling machine charged forward to steamroll anyone in their path and pick up two All-Ireland titles.

“There’s never a good time, but unfortunately the way the championship went, I was going to miss two. Even getting back in July 2021, it would have been a big push to get back into contention. In the back of your mind you have to think ‘I can get back in there’ but it’s a big challenge. It’s done now, I’ve mended up and I’m delighted to be back, enjoying my hurling and doing what I love.”

He can’t deny how hard and unforgiving that period was.

“It was extremely tough, going through lockdown as well, so it was a tough 18, 19 months. I didn’t get to any game in 2020. For the final, we were allowed in for the final. And then we were allowed back in for 2021. Real tough time. The mother and father at home, they live for it. It was a real tough time for them not to be able to go and see me and Peter (his brother) play.”

The support of those closest to him was needed and gratefully received.

“There were definitely dark moments – my girlfriend, Jessica, I’ve been with her five or six years and she was excellent through it all. Any time I had a setback and needed someone to talk to she was there for me.

“And with the group, a lot of the lads have been through a lot of things, knee surgeries and things like that. And I never left the group. I was asked to come in and help with stats and that so I was part of everything that was going on, there was some small bit to contribute to the team.

“Seeing how well the boys were doing, what they were achieving, made it that bit easier. In the gym there was no skipping a set or skipping a rep, when you were back you wanted to contribute to the group, but to do that you had to be at the highest level because of what the boys were doing on the field, what they were achieving. So unless you were at peak fitness and ready to go you weren’t going to get back in.”

The family injury worries are not just restricted to Mike. Younger brother Peter was in flying form in last year’s All-Ireland final, dancing around the Cork defence and picking off five classy points. Then he sustained a dreaded knock to his knee before half-time, had to hobble off and is only now closing in on a return.

Peter Casey in action in last year's All-Ireland hurling final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“He’s good, he got the all clear to come back in and go hell for leather. It was really unfortunate but he’s been able to bounce ideas off me and ask me questions. With an ACL they’re all different, Barry Murphy did his the week after in a club game, they’ve rehabbed unbelievably well under our medical team of Mark Melbourne, Seanie McAuliffe, Dr James Ryan. They’re top quality.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a few, even Brian O’Grady’s was confirmed a month or two ago. He’s another man on the list now and looking at Richie English, Sean Finn, we could bounce ideas off them. It’s a tough one to go through but you’ve to go in, get it done and get out the other side. Whatever you put in you’ll get out. You see the shape lads come in afterwards, it’s unbelievable.”

Power and physique have been central components of Limerick’s dominant displays.

“We love the gym in Limerick, we’re as competitive there as anywhere. Being able to keep going to the gym with the boys was massive in those two years, go in and lift a few weights with them in that competitive spirit.

“There isn’t much between anyone to be honest. We’re all able to move the bit of weight around. Seán Finn isn’t bad in all fairness, Colin Coughlan is a bit of a freak of nature after coming in. Everyone takes huge pride in it.”

Casey has slipped back in seamlessly to the Limerick rearguard. The task of trying to curb imposing forwards is not one he finds daunting.

“The physical nature of it is what I love. I’ve had decent battles over the years with a lot of taller lads. I grew up marking Kevin Downes in Na Piarsaigh. Another big man that would love the high ball in. It’s just something that I’ve adapted to my game.

“But at the end of the day, timing is everything and being able to break that ball. Thankfully, I’ve got the best lads in Seán Finn and Barry Nash, and Dec and the boys in front to be able to mop up those breaks. It’s never going to be a thing where ‘I’ll catch one, you catch one, I’ll catch one, you catch one’. You’re looking to break that ball as best you can and having the boys around to pick up those breaks.”

Casey was forced off in the Munster final with ‘a small bit of a calf issue’. A minor problem compared to what he has previously endured. He had made his mark in that game, helping to stifle the influence of Peter Duggan or executing that second-half block to stop Shane O’Donnell’s shot from nestling in the net.

The success propels Limerick to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Galway next Sunday. When the teams met in the 2018 decider, Casey was at the heart of the Limerick defence. When the teams met in the 2020 last four game, Casey was forced to watch from home.

He doesn’t need any reminder to appreciate involvement in these thrilling championship afternoons.

The Munster final reinforced that.

“The atmosphere in the 2018 All-Ireland final going around in the parade was incredible,” says Casey.

“But Thurles, there’s something about it. There’s a huge atmosphere, the terraces were absolutely packed. The rain was teeming down, and I think that added to it even more. It was like gladiators walking around. As a player, that’s what you feed off.

“Those first ninety seconds, two minutes – you could just clip that and show it to people around the world, it was so intense. No matter where the ball was there were bodies everywhere fighting for it. Just the honesty of it was incredible

“You try and put all your emotion away and try and concentrate on your job. But sometimes you do look around and say, ‘This is why you put in those long hard days’. This is what you want to do.”

