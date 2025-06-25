'We want everybody playing over the next few weeks' - Ireland gear up for summer tour

NEXT WEEK AN Ireland squad captained by Munster’s Craig Casey will depart for a two-game tour of Georgia and Portugal (5 & 12 July). The hard work is already well underway, with the group training at the IRFU’s Abbotstown base. With so many of the regular Ireland coaching staff and players joining Andy Farrell on the Lions tour there is a new feel to this camp, being run by head coach Paul O’Connell, with a total of 12 uncapped players in the building.

Munster’s Mike Prendergast is on board as attack coach, and says the plan is to expose as much of the touring party as possible to game time over the two upcoming Tests.

“That would be the intention. We’ll see obviously game by game, without getting two clichéd. So ideally yeah, that’s why they’re in here. There’s a few lads in obviously in terms of training (panellists) with us as well. So our intention will be to get as many guys onto the pitch as we can over the next two weeks.”

That selection will largely be led by the coaches on tour, but there will also be input from Farrell and Co in Australia.

“There’s a bit of everything I suppose, a bit of mix and match,” Prendergast said.

“Obviously, the senior coaches want to see certain players in certain positions. We fully respect that. Then we’ll be asked our opinions as well. It’s a bit of a shared job. As we come towards the weekend there’ll be dialogue over and back (to Australia). We’ll respect every decision that will be made. There’s been really good, open conversations amongst us.”

The early messaging has revolved around getting everybody up to speed so the group can hit the ground running against Georgia, a task that’s easier said than done when you have so many faces that are new to the environment.

“The aspect we spoke about most was just been able to connect people together both on and off the pitch and the Irish players are generally good at that.

“So yeah, it’s been very positive so far and from a coaching point of view as well, we obviously would know each other. Some of us haven’t worked with each other. I suppose we’re connecting as well and to be fair to the staff, we’ve been in good dialogue with them over the last couple of weeks through Paul etc, with Andrew Goodman, with Faz etc. So everything was laid on for us in terms of how we want to play and what we’re looking for.

“We (Munster) wouldn’t play a million miles away from the way Ireland play,” he continued.

“There’s a couple of little nuggets. Obviously, your terminology is a small bit different. Paul had our heads in the books, learning the terminology over the last couple of weeks.

“We came in ready, nice and loaded. The players help you out there as well. They will know that in terms of the calling, the terminology. From that point of view, it’s been very, very good.”

With the core group of the Ireland squad touring Australia, there’s an increased onus on this squad’s more senior players to step up in terms of leadership.

“We’re fortunate, especially in around that half-back area, there’s good experience there. Stuart McCloskey has been in and around the squad a lot. Ryan Baird, so there’s a lot of guys that are that are well experienced.

“These are the times when you get squads together, we always talk about leadership on the pitch, off the pitch, but when you get together with a new squad that’s something that you really look for, your leaders to step up and drive us and show the way. And to be fair to them, they’ve been excellent from what I’ve seen.

“Some of it’s new to me as well and some of the lads are new to me, and just working with them over the last few days has been really pleasing. We’ve spoken about connecting with people, staff, players etc. That’s where we’re aiming to get and it’s been very very good so far, I’m very positive.”

For those less familiar with the Ireland set-up the camp is an opportunity to put themselves forward and impress, with a view to staying involved when the November Tests roll around later this year.

“There’s a really good unity there and the big thing I’ve noticed is just they’re willing to help each other. Some guys are more familiar with stuff than others and you can hear just the little micro-chats going on with each other and being really encouraging because we’ve come together as a squad and as a staff with a goal to go and win two games and that’s what we want to do.

“So everyone realizes that we pull together as a squad there, it’s a squad effort. Ideally we’ll want everybody playing over the next few weeks.”