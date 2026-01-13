Mike Tomlin resigns as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach after 19-year reign

PITTSBURGH STEELERS HEAD coach Mike Tomlin resigned on Tuesday in the wake of his team’s NFL playoff exit, bringing the curtain down on a 19-year reign that made him the longest-serving head coach currently in the league.

A statement from Steelers president Art Rooney said Tomlin, who had two years remaining on his contract, had elected to step down following the team’s 30-6 wild card loss to the Houston Texans on Monday.

Tomlin, 53, led the Steelers to a Super Bowl championship in 2009 and never had a losing season in his nearly two-decade stint in Pittsburgh, a feat Rooney said would likely never be repeated.

“During our meeting today, coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our head coach,” Steelers chief Rooney said in a statement.

“Obviously I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years.

“He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

A somber Tomlin had brushed off questions about his future in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s playoff exit after seeing his team dismantled by Houston’s rampant defense.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin said after the loss, the Steelers’ fifth loss in the first round of the playoffs since the 2020-2021 season.

“I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big-picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

