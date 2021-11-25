Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta reveals talks with Arsene Wenger about Arsenal return

The Frenchman spent almost 22 years as Gunners boss.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 11:49 AM
21 minutes ago 637 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5611466
Current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) is keen to link up with former boss Arsene Wenger once again.
Image: Nick Potts/PA
Current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) is keen to link up with former boss Arsene Wenger once again.
Current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) is keen to link up with former boss Arsene Wenger once again.
Image: Nick Potts/PA

MIKEL ARTETA IS hopeful of bringing former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger back to the Emirates Stadium in some capacity after revealing initial talks have taken place.

The 72-year-old Frenchman reigned over the north London club for almost 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and two doubles before calling it a day in May 2018.

Current manager Arteta, who played under Wenger during his time in charge, is keen to have his expertise available to him and confirmed the pair had a conversation on the matter when they met at the premiere of the Arsene Wenger: Invincible docu-film.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle, the Spaniard was asked if a formal offer had been made and said: “There’s been a communication.

“I talked to him when we went to see the film and it was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him, and hopefully we can bring him close.

“I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he’s around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done and as well as for what he represents as a person at this club.”

Arteta declined to elaborate on what kind of role Wenger could play, but added: “I cannot tell you now, but what I can say is that I would like him to be much closer, personally, to me because I think it would be a great help, I think it would be a great help for the club.

“Things take time and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can say, I think, on behalf of everybody is that we would be delighted to have him much closer.”

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie