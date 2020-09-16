Zlatan included as Milan confirm squad for Shamrock Rovers tie

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC HAS shaken off a slight injury and is included in the AC Milan squad for tomorrow’s Europa League qualifier against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght [KO 7pm, RTE Two.]

Milan boss Stefano Pioli has included Ibrahimovic in his 20-man squad for the one-off game in Dublin, along with new signing Sandro Tonali.

First-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma is among the goalkeepers, with a host of other recognisable names included, namely new signing Brahim Diaz (who played at Manchester City with Jack Byrne), Danish defender Simon Kjaer, midfielders Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and forward Daniel Maldini, son of Paolo.

Milan are without the suspended Ante Rebic, however.

“Our season begins with Shamrock Rovers”, says Milan boss Pioli. Unfortunately, we have one or two big absentees, but we need look at the positives that this can bring to the game. We know how tough these first matches can be: they’ve played more games and have more minutes in the legs. We’ll need to be alert for 90 minutes.”

Rovers, meanwhile, are without injured duo Greg Bolger and Rory Gaffney, with Liam Scales suspended.

AC Milan squad (vs Shamrock Rovers)

GOALKEEPERS

A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Calabria, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Kjær, Laxalt.

MIDFIELDERS

Bennacer, Çalhanoğlu, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

ATTACKERS

Castillejo, Colombo, Ibrahimović, Maldini.