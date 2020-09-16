BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Zlatan included as Milan confirm squad for Shamrock Rovers tie

Stefano Pioli has also named Daniel Maldini and new signings Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali in his travelling party.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,652 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5206370
Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli


Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC HAS shaken off a slight injury and is included in the AC Milan squad for tomorrow’s Europa League qualifier against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght [KO 7pm, RTE Two.] 

Milan boss Stefano Pioli has included Ibrahimovic in his 20-man squad for the one-off game in Dublin, along with new signing Sandro Tonali. 

First-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma is among the goalkeepers, with a host of other recognisable names included, namely new signing Brahim Diaz (who played at Manchester City with Jack Byrne), Danish defender Simon Kjaer, midfielders Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and forward Daniel Maldini, son of Paolo. 

Milan are without the suspended Ante Rebic, however. 

“Our season begins with Shamrock Rovers”, says Milan boss Pioli. Unfortunately, we have one or two big absentees, but we need look at the positives that this can bring to the game. We know how tough these first matches can be: they’ve played more games and have more minutes in the legs. We’ll need to be alert for 90 minutes.”

Rovers, meanwhile, are without injured duo Greg Bolger and Rory Gaffney, with Liam Scales suspended. 

AC Milan squad (vs Shamrock Rovers)

GOALKEEPERS
A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS
Calabria, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Kjær, Laxalt.

MIDFIELDERS
Bennacer, Çalhanoğlu, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

ATTACKERS
Castillejo, Colombo, Ibrahimović, Maldini.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

