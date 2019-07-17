This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Front row blow for Ulster as Milasinovich sidelined for 9 months

The Irish-qualified, South African born prop suffered a torn ACL in training with his new club.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 11:08 AM
38 minutes ago 955 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4727940
File photo: Milasinovich in Worcester colours in 2016.
Image: Joe Giddens
File photo: Milasinovich in Worcester colours in 2016.
File photo: Milasinovich in Worcester colours in 2016.
Image: Joe Giddens

ULSTER WILL NOT be able to field new signing Gareth Milasinovich until 2020 after the prop suffered a torn ACL in pre-season training.

The Irish-qualified recruit from Worcester will undergo surgery on his knee, and the province say the 26-year-old will require a nine-month recovery window.

Dan McFarland’s front row depth will be tested by Milasinovich’s absence, with Jack McGrath potentially going to the World Cup and Rory Best’s impending retirement. However, after missing the tail end of last season through ankle injury, Marty Moore will hope to continue his fine form since returning to these shores.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie