Front row blow for Ulster as Milasinovich sidelined for 9 months

ULSTER WILL NOT be able to field new signing Gareth Milasinovich until 2020 after the prop suffered a torn ACL in pre-season training.

The Irish-qualified recruit from Worcester will undergo surgery on his knee, and the province say the 26-year-old will require a nine-month recovery window.

Dan McFarland’s front row depth will be tested by Milasinovich’s absence, with Jack McGrath potentially going to the World Cup and Rory Best’s impending retirement. However, after missing the tail end of last season through ankle injury, Marty Moore will hope to continue his fine form since returning to these shores.

