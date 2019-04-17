This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joshua fight in doubt after Miller's 'adverse finding'

The pair are slated to meet at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 8:04 AM
46 minutes ago 1,185 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4595752
Anthony Joshua's next opponent, Jarrell Miller.
Anthony Joshua's next opponent, Jarrell Miller.
Anthony Joshua's next opponent, Jarrell Miller.

ANTHONY JOSHUA’S NEXT scheduled opponent Jarrell Miller has returned an “adverse finding” in a test conducted last month by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), according to promoter Eddie Hearn. 

Joshua (22-0) is set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles on his American debut against the similarly undefeated Miller at Madison Square Garden on 1 June. 

But while the 2012 Olympic gold medallist continues preparations for the fight, Hearn – who represents both fighters under his Matchroom banner - revealed he had been informed of an adverse finding from New Yorker Miller. 

“We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019,” Hearn wrote on Twitter. 

“We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for 1 June at MSG.” 

Miller (23-0-1) last fought in November, beating Romanian Bogdan Dinu inside four rounds, two months on from Joshua stopping Russia’s former world champion Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in seven. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie