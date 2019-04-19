This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Miller out of Joshua fight after Hearn reveals second failed test

The promoter says a new opponent to face Anthony Joshua on 1 June will be announced next week.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Apr 2019, 9:01 PM
50 minutes ago 1,317 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4600392
Jarrell Miller, whose shot at Anthony Joshua has been scrapped.
Jarrell Miller, whose shot at Anthony Joshua has been scrapped.
Jarrell Miller, whose shot at Anthony Joshua has been scrapped.

ANTHONY JOSHUA WILL have a new opponent announced next week after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Jarrell Miller has failed a second drugs test.

Heavyweight champion Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against the American at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

However, Miller returned an adverse finding in a test conducted last month by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), putting the bout in doubt.

The New York State Athletic Commission refused the 30-year-old a boxing licence following the result, though he published a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday in which he denied ever knowingly using a banned substance and confirming his intention to appeal.

Hearn has now offered an update on the situation via Twitter, announcing that Miller had failed a test for a “further substance”, leaving him to find an alternative option for Joshua’s American debut.

“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second separate test for a further substance,” Hearn tweeted.

“AJ’s 1 June opponent will be announced next week — if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie