Miller out of Joshua fight after Hearn reveals second failed test

Jarrell Miller, whose shot at Anthony Joshua has been scrapped.

ANTHONY JOSHUA WILL have a new opponent announced next week after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Jarrell Miller has failed a second drugs test.

Heavyweight champion Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against the American at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

However, Miller returned an adverse finding in a test conducted last month by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), putting the bout in doubt.

The New York State Athletic Commission refused the 30-year-old a boxing licence following the result, though he published a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday in which he denied ever knowingly using a banned substance and confirming his intention to appeal.

Hearn has now offered an update on the situation via Twitter, announcing that Miller had failed a test for a “further substance”, leaving him to find an alternative option for Joshua’s American debut.

“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second separate test for a further substance,” Hearn tweeted.

“AJ’s 1 June opponent will be announced next week — if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!”

