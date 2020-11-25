BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Millwall boss praises 'excellent' Parrott after Irish youngster makes full debut

The first league start of Troy Parrott’s club career came in Millwall’s Championship clash with Reading tonight.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 11:21 PM
TROY PARROTT EARNED the praise of Millwall manager Gary Rowett after the Irish youngster played just over an hour of their meeting with Reading.

Having won his second cap at senior international level last week, Parrott started a league game for the first time in his club career tonight as Rowett’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Royals in the Championship.

The 18-year-old forward, who’s on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is still working his way back to full fitness following a recent injury lay-off, but he had some notable input nevertheless.

Parrott was fouled for the free-kick from which Jed Wallace gave Millwall the lead on the stroke of half-time, before Lucas Joao earned a point for the visitors with a 53rd-minute equaliser.

“We could only play him for 60 minutes,” Rowett told News at Den afterwards when addressing the Dubliner’s contribution.

“He would have loved to have stayed on but what we can’t afford is for another forward player to be out injured. At the moment our injury list is growing and we’ve got so many options not available. It makes it really difficult.

“I thought he played well, he was bright. For an 18-year-old player to make his [full] league debut he was excellent. He showed what great intelligence he’s got, he’s got really good vision. His link play was good. I’d like for him to have got a little bit higher.”

After injuring his ankle during his debut for Millwall – a Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley on 23 September – Parrott was back in action for the club as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

republic-of-ireland-v-bulgaria-uefa-nations-league-group-b4-aviva-stadium Parrott in possession during Ireland's goalless draw with Bulgaria. Source: PA

He returned from his injury absence during the recent international window and made his first competitive appearance for Ireland at senior level in the Nations League draw with Bulgaria, having previously featured in a friendly against New Zealand.

Rowett added: “We need to keep him fit because he’s an excellent, excellent player.” 

Tonight’s Championship results

  • Bristol City 0-0 Watford
  • Coventry City 1-0 Cardiff City
  • Middlesbrough 3-0 Derby County
  • Millwall 1-1 Reading
  • Swansea City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

