Minnie Hauk ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Yorkshire Oaks. Alamy Stock Photo
Minnie Hauk wins Yorkshire Oaks for Aidan O’Brien

‘The Arc and the Breeders’ Cup Turf, all those races are there for her’ – O’Brien.
4.14pm, 21 Aug 2025

MINNIE HAUK COMPLETED an Oaks four-timer with a neat victory in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

One of two runners for Aidan O’Brien in the contest, the bay came into the York Group One with Cheshire, English and Irish renewals on her CV this term and was ridden by Ryan Moore as the 8-15 favourite.

Her stablemate Garden Of Eden set the pace and David O’Meara’s Estrange did ensure the winner had a race, but the triumph was ultimately light work by three and a half lengths on the line.

O’Brien said: “She’s beautiful, she does everything right, she cruises, she’s a lovely mover and obviously the Arc and the Breeders’ Cup Turf, all those races are there for her.

“Ryan said the (Breeders’ Cup) Turf, so she’s obviously given him an unbelievable feel. Ryan gave her a class ride, he was very cool on her. She is classy and he gave her a very confident ride.

“It wasn’t going to be a Mickey Mouse race today, they were going to go an even gallop without going crazy. Ryan has always said the stronger the tempo, the better we’re going to see.

“She’s very exciting.”

