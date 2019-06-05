Ex-Chelsea 'keeper Beeney leaves Sligo halfway through the season

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed the immediate departure of goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea ‘keeper had started 13 games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division for Liam Buckley’s side this season, but leaves the Showgrounds halfway through the campaign.

Beeney — who joined Sligo on loan from Chelsea in 2018 before moving to the League of Ireland club on a permanent basis — last featured at the start of May, with 19-year-old Ed McGinty recently impressing.

“Sligo Rovers can confirm that Mitchell Beeney has today left the club by mutual consent,” a brief club statement read.

“We wish Mitchell well and thank him for his contribution in the two seasons.”

The departure of Beeney means Sligo, currently sixth in the Premier Divison, find themselves light in the goalkeeping department, with McGinty and Luke McNicholas now the only first-team options for Buckley.

The Bit O’Red host St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday night.

