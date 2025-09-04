Mixed fortunes for Irish boxers at World Championships

THERE WERE mixed fortunes for the Irish boxers as the 2025 World Championships began in Liverpool today.

Jennifer Lehane prevailed with a 5-0 win against Poland’s Wiktoria Rogalinska in a 54kg bout.

The Meath native earned a unanimous victory — 30:27, as awarded by four of the judges and 29:28 according to another.

The 27-year-old advances to the last-16, where she will face American Yoseline Perez in Monday’s afternoon session.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Team Ireland co-captain Adam Hession.

The Galway fighter lost a highly technical, close-quarters 60kg bout against Jacob Cassar.

The 18-year-old Australian emerged victorious after a 4-1 split: 29:28, 29:28, 27:30, 28:29, 29:28.

Kelyn Cassidy also bowed out after an agonising defeat in his 80kg clash with the Dominican Republic’s Noel Pacheco.

The 28-year-old Waterford boxer lost a 3-2 split decision, 30:27, 27:30, 30-27, 29:28, 28-29.