This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah out of Egypt action with persistent ankle injury

The Reds frontman has been carrying a knock for the past month and will now return to his club for treatment

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 8:26 PM
58 minutes ago 1,469 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4889261
Salah receives treatment during Liverpool's victory over Man City.
Salah receives treatment during Liverpool's victory over Man City.
Salah receives treatment during Liverpool's victory over Man City.

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah has withdrawn from the Egypt squad for this week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after aggravating an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old was left clutching his left ankle following a challenge by Fernandinho during the first half Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at Anfield.

He was able to continue after receiving treatment and went on to score Liverpool’s crucial second goal, before eventually being substituted after 87 minutes.

Salah then immediately linked up with his national side for games against Kenya and Comoros Islands as planned. But after being assessed by the Egypt physios it was decided that he withdraw in order to give more time for the injury to heal.

The medical team say it is the same ankle injury sustained following a late challenge by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury at the start of last month.

Salah arrived to Egypt training on Monday and was eager to participate but his injury, according to Egypt’s Doctor Mohamed Abu-El Ela, needed time to rehabilitate.

The injury is the same one that bothered him with Liverpool following the club’s match against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The former Roma forward has struggled with an ankle problem since that clash with Foxes midfielder Choudhury during a Premier League clash at Anfield on 5 October.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was left furious at Choudhury’s tackle, though scans later revealed that Salah had avoided serious injury and he was able to return after missing just one game.

However, there have been concerns that the forward has still been carrying the injury and so has been unable to perform at full speed.

Salah will now return to Liverpool for further assessment with the club no doubt hoping that a period of rest during the international break will aid his recovery.

The Reds hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after their 3-1 victory against champions City at Anfield on Sunday.

They return to action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 23 November.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie