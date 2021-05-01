BE PART OF THE TEAM

Nobody at Liverpool has discussed a new contract with me, says Mohamed Salah

The 28-year-old Egypt forward’s current deal expires in 2023.

By Press Association Saturday 1 May 2021, 8:21 PM
46 minutes ago 1,567 Views 2 Comments
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Image: PA

MOHAMED SALAH SAYS Liverpool have not yet discussed the possibility of a new contract with him.

The Egypt forward’s current deal at Anfield is due to expire in 2023.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona after previously expressing his admiration for the Spanish giants but he insists his future has not been discussed.

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” said Salah, laughing, when asked in an interview with Sky Sports.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Salah has scored 120 goals in 193 appearances for the Reds since his move from Roma in 2017.

The former Chelsea player has won both the Champions League and the Premier League with the Merseyside club.

He claims his ambitions are very much focused on winning those prizes again.

Salah said: “I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

Press Association

