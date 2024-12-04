Advertisement
Caoimhin Kelleher during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool. Alamy Stock Photo
Moment to forget for Kelleher as Newcastle deny Liverpool in thriller

A Mo Salah brace looked set to secure three points for the Reds.
9.31pm, 4 Dec 2024
IRISH GOALKEEPER Caoimhin Kelleher had a moment to forget as Newcastle earned a late 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

The Reds had fallen behind twice, but looked set to claim all three points before the late drama.

More to follow

