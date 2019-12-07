Mona McSharry agonisingly misses out on second medal at Europeans

MONA MCSHARRY CAME within an agonising 0.4 seconds of a medal in the final of the 100m breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow this evening.

The 19-year-old from Sligo won bronze in the 50m event earlier this week and set a new Irish record in qualifying for today’s final, but came up just short in spite of posting 1:05.16, her third-fastest time in the event.

Italy’s Martina Carraro took gold medal with her team-mate Arianna Castiglioni in the silver medal position, while Jenna Laukkanen completed the podium with a time of 1:05.12.

“It was a great race yesterday in the semi-final and it would have been nice to repeat that”, McSharry told RTÉ, “but I’m still learning, every time I get in there I swim it differently, so I’m still trying to figure out what works for me, but I’m overall happy with how this week has gone.”

McSharry was also part of the Irish team in the final of the Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, finishing eighth with a new Irish record along with Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan, and Shane Ryan.

Elsewhere, Danielle Hill set an Irish record of 26.74 in the semi-final of the women’s 50m backstroke, finishing 11th overall.

Jordan Sloan, meanwhile, was the only Irish qualifier for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m freestyle.

McSharry races again tomorrow in the women’s 50m freestyle.