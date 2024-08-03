'This is most likely my last Olympics' - Ireland's bronze medallist Mona McSharry

MONA MCSHARRY ADMITS that Paris 2024 was “most likely” her last Olympic Games.

McSharry won a brilliant bronze medal in the 100m Breaststroke on Monday, but says she is unlikely to feature at the next Games in LA in 2028.

The Sligo star spoke about her future plans after signing off from Paris with the 4x100m medley relay — where she set an Irish record alongside Ellen Walshe, Danielle Hill and Grace Davidson.

“It’s been unbelievable,” McSharry told RTÉ in a relay team interview.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better. With all the training and the dreams and knowing that this is most likely my last Olympics, I’m really happy to be able to come away with a medal.”

“It’s not!” Walshe interjected, with Hill joking about a possible breakdancing appearance.

McSharry laughed, but added: “I’ll be excited to go to LA and watch these ladies shine.”

Paris 2024: Paul O'Flynn speaks to the Irish team who are fresh from breaking the national 4x100m medley record. Grace Davison, at 16, is eager for more, while pressure grows on Mona McSharry to stay. #Paris2024

📺 Watch https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7

📱Updates https://t.co/7oDcUYslbX pic.twitter.com/CNlnr6pqHe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2024

In a separate interview with the written press, the pressure heightened on the 23-year-old to go again.

“I think there’s so much more for this team,” Walshe said at one point.

“There’s something really special in there with the four girls. I think the only thing we have to do is convince Mona to hang around. That’s a lot easier said than done!”

“No comment,” McSharry responded with a laugh, to The 42.

“I don’t know, four years is a big commitment so I think from this point on, I’m just taking it probably one year at a time. Right now, I would say no [to another Olympics], but it’s hard to make a decision like that.

“I know I’m swimming until next summer and then we’ll see how I feel after that. Right now I’ll be going to support the ladies.”

Of more immediate concern is her homecoming.

“It’s gonna be really exciting,” the Grange native said. “Now that I’m done with competition, I can fully enjoy and just bathe in all the proud people back home and just let them show me love, so it’ll be great.”

Read Next Related Reads Irish 4x100m medley relay teams break national records but miss out on finals Daniel Wiffen into final of 1,500m freestyle with easy morning swim

Asked for any requests, food was the running joke.

“When the community comes together to show how proud they are of me and swimming, it’s just great to see and I couldn’t ask for anything else really.”

- With reporting from Sinead O’Carroll in Paris