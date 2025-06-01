The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Monaghan take full advantage of two-pointers to ease past Clare
Monaghan 1-25
Clare 1-16
MONAGHAN BEAT CLARE on Sunday afternoon to set up a straight shootout with Down for an automatic place in the All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals.
Gabriel Bannigan’s side kicked no fewer than six two-pointers — three from Jack McCarron, two from goalkeeper Rory Beggan, and one from David Garland — as they ran out nine-point winners in Clones.
Clare played the first half with a strong wind at their backs and led by double scores at the break, 0-14 to 0-7.
But the Banner were then held scoreless from the majority of the second half, Conor McCarthy’s goal nudging Monaghan into 1-12 to 0-14 lead.
The Farney had added another five points to lead 1-17 to 0-14 by the time Clare finally registered a score through Mark McInerney.
But Monaghan kicked on for home as McCarron and Beggan kicked two-pointers to close out their victory.
Monaghan now sit second in Group 3 behind Down by virtue of their slightly inferior scoring difference, while Clare have a fortnight to prepare for a win-or-bust meeting with Leinster champions Louth.
