Monaghan's Dessie Ward shakes off the attention of Eoin Cleary. Andrew Paton/INPHO
FreeAll-Ireland SFC

Monaghan take full advantage of two-pointers to ease past Clare

Gabriel Bannigan’s side were nine-point winners in Clones.
6.05pm, 1 Jun 2025

Monaghan 1-25

Clare 1-16

MONAGHAN BEAT CLARE on Sunday afternoon to set up a straight shootout with Down for an automatic place in the All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals.

Gabriel Bannigan’s side kicked no fewer than six two-pointers — three from Jack McCarron, two from goalkeeper Rory Beggan, and one from David Garland — as they ran out nine-point winners in Clones.

Clare played the first half with a strong wind at their backs and led by double scores at the break, 0-14 to 0-7.

But the Banner were then held scoreless from the majority of the second half, Conor McCarthy’s goal nudging Monaghan into 1-12 to 0-14 lead.

The Farney had added another five points to lead 1-17 to 0-14 by the time Clare finally registered a score through Mark McInerney.

But Monaghan kicked on for home as McCarron and Beggan kicked two-pointers to close out their victory.

Monaghan now sit second in Group 3 behind Down by virtue of their slightly inferior scoring difference, while Clare have a fortnight to prepare for a win-or-bust meeting with Leinster champions Louth.

