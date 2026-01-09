Eight changes and three potential debutants in Connacht squad to face Montpellier

CONNACHT HAVE MADE eight changes to the side that suffered a 52-17 defeat to Leinster last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Challenge Cup Round 3 trip to Montpellier (1pm).
Captain and blindside Cian Prendergast is one of seven players to retain his place in Stuart Lancaster’s starting XV, along with Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Murphy, Sean Jansen, Josh Ioane, Finn Treacy and Sam Gilbert.
Loosehead Billy Bohan will make his first Connacht start at Septeo Stadium following two previous appearances as a replacement.
Lancaster has named three potential debutants on his bench: hooker Matthew Victory, scrum-half Albert Lindner, and centre John Devine.
Loosehead Peter Dooley is also named among the replacements following injury, having last featured against Munster in late October.
Montpellier have named a strong side, albeit Joan Caudullo has changed his half-backs from last weekend’s 62-22 success over Bayonne in the Top 14, with Leo Coly and Stuart Hogg replacing Ali Price and Domingo Miotti respectively.
Montpellier have also rotated most of their forward pack but several of last week’s starters are included on the French side’s bench.
Montpellier
15. Thomas Vincent
14. Donovan Taofifenua
13. Thomas Darmon
12. Justo Piccardo
11. Melvyn Rates
10. Stuart Hogg
9. Leo Coly
1. Baptiste Erdocio
2. Lyam Akrab
3. Luka Japaridze
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Bastien Chalureau
6. Marco Tauleigne
7. Alex Becognee (Captain)
8. Alex Masibaka
Replacements:
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Nika Abuladze
18. Valentin Welsch
19. Matthieu Uhila
20. Langi Gleeson
21. Alexis Bernadet
22. Arthur Vincent
23. Jules Ducros
Connacht
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Billy Bohan
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)
7. Paul Boyle
8. Sean Jansen
16. Matthew Victory
17. Peter Dooley
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. Niall Murray
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Albert Lindner
22. Sean Walsh
23. John Devine
Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa)
