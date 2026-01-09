Eight changes and three potential debutants in Connacht squad to face Montpellier

CONNACHT HAVE MADE eight changes to the side that suffered a 52-17 defeat to Leinster last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Challenge Cup Round 3 trip to Montpellier (1pm).

Captain and blindside Cian Prendergast is one of seven players to retain his place in Stuart Lancaster’s starting XV, along with Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Murphy, Sean Jansen, Josh Ioane, Finn Treacy and Sam Gilbert.

Loosehead Billy Bohan will make his first Connacht start at Septeo Stadium following two previous appearances as a replacement.

Lancaster has named three potential debutants on his bench: hooker Matthew Victory, scrum-half Albert Lindner, and centre John Devine.

Advertisement

Loosehead Peter Dooley is also named among the replacements following injury, having last featured against Munster in late October.

Montpellier have named a strong side, albeit Joan Caudullo has changed his half-backs from last weekend’s 62-22 success over Bayonne in the Top 14, with Leo Coly and Stuart Hogg replacing Ali Price and Domingo Miotti respectively.

Montpellier have also rotated most of their forward pack but several of last week’s starters are included on the French side’s bench.

Montpellier

15. Thomas Vincent

14. Donovan Taofifenua

13. Thomas Darmon

12. Justo Piccardo

11. Melvyn Rates

10. Stuart Hogg

9. Leo Coly

1. Baptiste Erdocio

2. Lyam Akrab

3. Luka Japaridze

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Bastien Chalureau

6. Marco Tauleigne

7. Alex Becognee (Captain)

8. Alex Masibaka

Replacements:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Nika Abuladze

18. Valentin Welsch

19. Matthieu Uhila

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Alexis Bernadet

22. Arthur Vincent

23. Jules Ducros

Connacht

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. Harry West

12. Cathal Forde

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Billy Bohan

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Josh Murphy

6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)

7. Paul Boyle

8. Sean Jansen

16. Matthew Victory

17. Peter Dooley

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Albert Lindner

22. Sean Walsh

23. John Devine

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa)