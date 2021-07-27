Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Moroccan boxer disqualified for trying to bite opponent in Tokyo Olympics bout

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla’s actions ‘intolerable.’

By AFP Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 3:30 PM
MOROCCAN HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika’s ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla’s actions “intolerable”, saying that he “very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout”.

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika’s right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already fought as a professional, said: “He didn’t get a full mouthful.

“Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

“I was bitten on the chest at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018), but come on man, this is the Olympics.”

© – AFP, 2021

