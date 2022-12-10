Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 10 December 2022
Advertisement

Morocco stun Portugal, become first-ever African team to reach World Cup semis

Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal proved the difference between the sides.

49 minutes ago 10,789 Views 11 Comments
Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring.
Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MOROCCO STUNNED Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header three minutes before half-time was the only goal of a 1-0 victory that was greeted with jubilation by the massed ranks of Morocco fans in the Al Thumama Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo was again left out of the starting line-up but came on early in the second half for his 196th international appearance, equalling the men’s world record of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa.

But he barely made an impact and ended what will surely be his final World Cup in tears as Morocco battled with energy and skill to achieve what previous quarter-finalists Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana could not.

Portugal made only one change from the 6-1 victory over Switzerland, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves replacing William Carvalho, while Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui were both injured for Morocco so Jawad El Yamiq and Yahya Attiat-Allah started.

Despite swathes of empty seats — fans reported chaotic scenes outside the stadium — the Moroccan supporters in the ground made it a rousing atmosphere from the start.

Deafening whistles greeted Portugal possession, and there was an early escape for the Atlas Lions when Joao Felix’s header from a free-kick was pushed away by Bono.

En-Nesyri gave notice of his threat with a header from a corner and Felix went close again with a deflected effort that flew just over the bar but the pace of Morocco’s play and their willingness to attack in numbers gave them real impetus.

An impressive passing move led to the goal, with En-Nesyri producing a mighty leap to beat Diogo Costa to the ball and power a header into the net, causing bedlam in the stands.

Portugal almost managed a quick reply through Bruno Fernandes’ audacious over-the-shoulder volley but the ball smacked against the bar.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

It took only six minutes of the second half, during which Costa did well to beat away Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick, for Portugal boss Fernando Santos to turn to Ronaldo and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Morocco were forced into a change with captain Romain Saiss unable to continue because of a troublesome hamstring problem and Achraf Dari taking his place.

Portugal probed for an opening and Goncalo Ramos, the hat-trick hero against Switzerland but largely invisible here, headed wide before Fernandes was just off target with another well-struck effort.

Felix had been Portugal’s biggest danger and he drew a brilliant one-handed save from Bono with a shot from the edge of the box, while Pepe should have scored with the final chance of the match.

Morocco were reduced to 10 men in injury time when Walid Cheddira picked up two quick yellow cards but it was a minor blip on a historic day. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie