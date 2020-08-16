Valentino Rossi has lucky escape from frightening MotoGP crash

ANDREA DOVIZIOSO WON an eventful Austrian MotoGP for Ducati on Sunday just 24 hours after revealing he would leave the Italian team at the end of the season.

Spain’s Joan Mir on a Suzuki robbed Ducati of a one-two by clinching second spot from Australian Jack Miller with a single corner to spare.

The race featured a string of crashes and narrow escapes notably for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and Frenchman Johann Zarco.

In a two way tangle on lap eight at the empty Speilberg circuit Yamaha’s Morbidelli and Zarco hit the deck at high speed.

Zarco’s Ducati carried on without him, cut a corner and narrowly missed the veteran Valentino Rossi, who was clearly shaken by the close shave.

The riderless bike exploded into pieces at a safety barrier scattering debris through the air as the race was red flagged.

Morbidelli was taken away on a stretcher but was later able to walk to an ambulance as Zarco appeared unhurt.

The accident followed a similar spectacular spill in the earlier Moto2 race.

