Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Mourinho hands 17-year-old Ireland striker Parrott a spot on Spurs bench

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 2:14 PM

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 2:14 PM
32 minutes ago 1,969 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4922252
Troy Parrott made his Ireland debut against New Zealand last month.
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless
Troy Parrott made his Ireland debut against New Zealand last month.
Troy Parrott made his Ireland debut against New Zealand last month.
Image: Brian Lawless

JOSE MOURINHO HAS handed 17-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott a spot on the bench for today’s Premier League encounter at home to Burnley.

The Dubliner is considered one of Irish football’s brightest prospects.

Parrott has impressed while lining out for Stephen Kenny’s U21 side, while he made his debut for the senior team in a friendly with New Zealand last month.

For Spurs, he has yet to make his Premier League debut, though he did feature for their senior side in the League Cup earlier this year.

He was picked once on the bench for a Premier League encounter by previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

More to follow

