This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho: Troy Parrott 'not ready at all' to fill Kane void

The Spurs boss says the teenager may get some first-team minutes, but made it clear he is a long way from his plans at the moment.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,309 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4973744
Troy Parrott is handed the match ball by Jose Mourinho at the end of his only senior appearance under the new manager.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Troy Parrott is handed the match ball by Jose Mourinho at the end of his only senior appearance under the new manager.
Troy Parrott is handed the match ball by Jose Mourinho at the end of his only senior appearance under the new manager.
Image: Daniel Hambury

TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE Mourinho says Irish teenager Troy Parrott is not ready to fill the striking void left by the injured Harry Kane. 

With Kane out for the foreseeable future with injury, there has been an increasing clamour for Mourinho to throw 17-year-old Parrott into the cut-and-thrust of first-team football. 

Amid all of this, Mourinho has lamented his lack of striking options in Kane’s absence, and has played Son and Lucas Moura out of position to cover the role. 

Although Parrott made his Premier League debut off the bench in a 5-0 win against Burnley in December, he has not played for Spurs’ first team since.

He was an unused sub in the FA Cup third round draw away to Middlesbrough – a game in which Mourinho made just two substitutions – and then didn’t make the matchday squad for the subsequent replay. 

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s home game with Norwich City, Mourinho said he believes that Parrott is not yet ready to fill Kane’s sizeable boots. While he did not rule out giving the Irish striker some game-time, he plainly stated he is not yet in the running for a regular starting berth. 

“I’m ready to answer you because I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share with you a little bit”, Mourinho told the media, as reported by Football London.

“I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably [recent debutant Japhet] Tanganga had. One thing is [being] 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance and three years.

“Ok, in Tanganga’s case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing: playing in his age groups, playing in England national [underage] teams, which also gave him some experience. Then with me it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”

Parrott will be 18 at the beginning of next month, and made his senior international debut in a friendly against New Zealand last November. He has been a regular for the Irish U21s in their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign so far, scoring four goals. 

Originally published at 14.09

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie