Kelly is hero as Galway champs Moycullen book place in first Connacht final

Moycullen 2-8

Strokestown 0-7

(after extra time)

GALWAY CAPTAIN SEÁN Kelly scored a goal as Moycullen advanced to their first Connacht SFC final after a seven-point extra-time win over Strokestown at Tuam Stadium.

The Tribesmen had impressed this year and were 0-6 to 0-5 in front at half time after an outstanding first-half display from Owen Gallagher helped reel in Strokestown.

It was a poor second half and Cathal Compton came up with the goods for the Roscommon champions to ensure the game went to extra-time.

But Moycullen pushed on with the brilliant Kelly on target for their first goal while Ger Davoren scored their second, to book their place in the decider against Sligo champions Tourlestrane.

It was a dream start for Strokestown. They took a remarkable 0-4 to 0-0 lead after 10 minutes. Diarmuid McGann twice scored frees while Shane McGinley added a 45 and another wonderful free.

It was all Strokestown but there was a turning point in the 13th minute when Daniel Cox was tripped by David Butler, which resulted in a black card for the Strokestown midfielder.

Galway forward Gallagher scored Moycullen’s first point a minute later, then captain Dessie Conneely opened his account from a free in the 19th minute.

Cox fired Moycullen’s second effort wide but the pressure was sustained, and Gallagher soon reduced the arrears to the minimum with another huge effort.

The game was level with five minutes remaining in the first half after Conneely’s second free but Strokestown notched their first score in 17 minutes when McGann scored.

But Gallagher was inspired. He tagged on a third long-range point and Conneely did likewise to finally give Moycullen the lead in the 31st minute.

Moycullen took that 0-6 to 0-5 advantage into half time and despite seven wides after the resumption, they stayed in control and Conneely scored the first point of the second half with just three minutes of normal time left.

Advertisement

McGann scored Strokestown’s first point from play on the hour mark and there was still time for Cathal Compton to land a stunning point under pressure.

Peter Cooke had one last chance at the death but his free went wide and the game went to extra-time.

Moycullen didn’t have long to wait for the first score of extra-time when Paul Kelly fisted a point.

Then Seán Kelly scored the crucial goal after he followed up on rebound following Niall Curley’s initial save in the 63rd minute.

Eoghan Kelly was shown a black card and Keith Murphy was sent off for Strokestown after a foul on Cooke, and Moycullen were 1-8 to 0-7 in front at the end of the half.

The only score of the second half was Davoren’s goal as Moycullen fought for their place in the decider.

Scorers for Moycullen: Dessie Conneely 0-4 (0-4f), Seán Kelly 1-0, Ger Davoren 1-0, Owen Gallagher 0-3, Paul Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Strokestown: Diarmuid McGann 0-4 (0-3f), Shane McGinley 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Cathal Compton 0-1.

Moycullen

16. Andrew Power

17. Conor Corcoran

4. Niall Mulcahy

2 Cein Deane

7. Aidan Claffey

5. Eoghan Kelly

28. Michael Moughan

19. Ger Daveron

12. Paul Kelly

9. Tom Clarke

25. Micheál Reilly

3. Seán Kelly

13. Daniel Cox

24. Owen Gallagher

15. Dessie Conneely

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Subs:

21. Peter Cooke for Cox (37)

22. Fionn McDonagh for Davoren (62)

19. Davoren for McDonagh (60)

11. Conor Bohan for Deane (86)

22. McDonagh for Gallagher (89)

8. Mark Lydon for S Kelly (90).

Strokestown

1. Niall Curley

2. Timmy Gibbons

3. Sean Mullooly

4. David Neary

7. Ciaran Regan

6. Colm Neary

17. Cathal Brogan

8. David Butler

9. Cathal Compton

5. Keith Murphy

11. Paddy Brogan

15. Diarmuid McGann

13. Shane McGinley

14. Colin Compton

12. Cathal Lavin

Subs:

10. Kevin Finn for Lavin (43)

20. Mikey Kavanagh for Butler (53)

12. Lavin for Kavanagh (60)

20. Kavanagh for Regan (88).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).