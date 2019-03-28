This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've got some ideas and thoughts' - Moyes declares interest in Scotland and Celtic jobs

The Scot has been without a job since leaving West Ham.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 11:05 AM
12 minutes ago 257 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4564799
David Moyes
David Moyes
David Moyes

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED boss David Moyes admits he would be interested in managerial posts with Celtic and Scotland if they became available.

The 55-year-old has been without a coaching role since leaving West Ham in the summer of 2018.

He steered the Hammers to Premier League survival during a brief spell at the London Stadium, having previously endured a difficult time at United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Moyes is eager to return to the dugout and is actively scouring the market for potential positions. A club job would be his preference but, with questions being asked of Alex McLeish, an international option could appeal.

Moyes told BBC Sport: “Club football would be my choice, but Scotland’s my country and I’m really passionate. I’ve followed Scotland to all the tournaments when I was a young man, I used to go to Wembley regularly with my dad, so I’ve got some great memories of being a Scotland supporter.

“The Scotland job is difficult for anybody because there’s great expectation. I don’t think there’s any one way we can fix it. I don’t have all the answers, but I’ve got some ideas and thoughts.

“There are many things we’re not doing in Scotland, we’ve chosen to bring in lots of foreign players, and cheap foreign players, and maybe a lot of the young Scottish players are not getting the opportunities.

“We need to see if we can find a solution to develop more players, but we’re not going to do it in two or four years, it’s a 10 or 15-year plan.”

While Moyes could be charged with the task of delivering an upturn in fortunes for Scotland, there are high-profile domestic posts that could soon be available.

The reins at Celtic may be up for grabs this summer, with Neil Lennon back at Parkhead on an interim basis. The Hoops turned to a familiar face in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ decision to head for Leicester City, and Moyes admits he would be interested if another change is to be made in Glasgow.

He added: “I would always be interested, but Lenny’s done a brilliant job. He’s been there before and the job he’s doing at the moment would warrant being the Celtic manager. He’s doing a good job.”

Lennon has gone unbeaten through his first four games back at Celtic, with three victories claimed from those outings. He has maintained a 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, heading into an Old Firm clash with Rangers on Sunday, while also booking a spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie