Conor Phillips handed debut as Munster make four changes for Zebre

Keynan Knox and Tadhg Beirne come into the pack.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 30 Sep 2022, 1:33 PM
17 minutes ago 950 Views 2 Comments
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
MUNSTER ACADEMY WINGER Conor Phillips will make his senior debut in Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre at Musgrave Park (KO 5.05pm, RTÉ 2).  

Peter O’Mahony is captain while the province have made four changes to the side that were beaten by Dragons last week as Keynan Knox and Tadhg Beirne come into the pack.

Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell start on either wing. Young Munster club man Phillips previously spent time with the Ireland Sevens while Campbell is set for his URC debut.

Craig Casey and Mike Haley both start following today’s news that they are among five players to sign contract extensions with Casey making his 50th appearance for Munster.

18-year-old Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn from Old Crescent and formerly of Crescent College is included among the replacements and set to become the youngest ever player to line out in a competitive fixture for Munster in the professional era.

Stephen Archer will make his 250th Munster appearance when he is sprung from the bench.

Munster (v Zebre) 

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Conor Phillips
  • 13. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 12. Dan Goggin
  • 11. Patrick Campbell
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Fineen Wycherley
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. Peter O’Mahony (C)
  • 8.Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements 

  • 16. Scott Buckley
  • 17. Jeremy Loughman
  • 18. Stephen Archer
  • 19. Edwin Edogbo
  • 20. Ruadhan Quinn
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Rory Scannell

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

