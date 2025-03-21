Munster to play Argentina at Thomond Park in November

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED they will take on Argentina XV on Saturday, 1 November, at Thomond Park.

The province have played Argentina just once before, in 1973, at Thomond Park. It finished in a 12-12 draw with Barry McGann kicking four penalties for Munster. Current Munster Branch president, Brendan Foley, featured in the game.

Since the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008, Munster Rugby have hosted international opposition in the form of the All Blacks, Australia and the Māori All Blacks at the Limerick venue.

This season, Munster Rugby hosted the All Blacks XV in November at Thomond Park and in recent years, there were full houses against South Africa A and the Crusaders in Cork’s Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan said: “Los Pumas are extremely passionate about their rugby as we are in Munster, and I’m sure that passion will make for a brilliant game in November as we host this proud rugby nation for the first time since 1973.”