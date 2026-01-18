Castres exploit familiar Munster issues on a deflating night at Thomond Park

THOMOND PARK HAS played host to so many memorable European nights but Saturday’s defeat to Castres will live in the memory for the wrong reasons. A 31-29 loss dumped Munster out of the Champions Cup and left players, coaches and supporters cursing a litany of painfully familiar problems.

Earlier in the evening there had been plenty of moments to enjoy across a thrilling battle between two sides going head-to-head for the 20th time – Craig Casey’s inspired first-half showing, Thaakir Abrahams’ fast feet and the wonderfully worked tries Munster managed to piece together, before Edwin Edogbo’s late power-punch off the bench, but ultimately, those positives were washed away by a brilliant Castres side who fought hard and played some devasting rugby while taking full advantage of Munster’s shortcomings.

As the last of the Munster fans trudged out of the ground, the Castres squad celebrated with a small band of travelling supporters, savouring a famous win.

Toulon’s 31-14 win at Gloucester in Saturday’s late game confirmed Munster will drop into the Challenge Cup, with the province away from home in the round of 16 on the weekend of 3/4/5 April – with their opponents to be confirmed on Sunday evening. This group could well make a good go of that competition, but it will feel a world away from their glorious win in La Rochelle at the same time last year.

This was an utterly deflating night for the province. Clayton McMillan’s team have now lost four games in a row, with this latest defeat ensuring they failed to qualify for the Champions Cup knockouts for the first time since the Covid-hit 2020/21 season.

Post-game, McMillan joined his captain, Tadhg Beirne, in the media room, where the pair reflected on the various issues which cost them so dearly. There was no hiding from the skill and execution errors which proved so damaging, but more concerning were the mental lapses which creeped into a must-win game.

“I felt like when we went ahead, we were good and then we just lost our way briefly,” Beirne said.