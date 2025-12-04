'We're up for the challenge' - Denis Leamy and Munster still fascinated by Champions Cup

DENIS LEAMY SAYS the appeal of the Champions Cup will never wane for Munster or himself and he can’t wait for this season’s tournament to kick off when they head to English champions Bath on Saturday night.

Leamy said that even allowing for their first defeat of the season to the Stormers at the weekend, there was a bounce around their High Performance Centre on Monday as they began preparations for their clash with Johann van Graan’s men.

Leamy, twice a winner of the competition, said there is just something special for Munster about the tournament and this will be taken to a new level when they host Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the weekend after next.

The club has a long and illustrious history in the competition. The folklore around Munster in Europe is well documented so these are special days.

“This is another opportunity for us to build on that and to add our own little bit of chapter to it. It’s something we’re very excited about,” said the Munster defence coach.

“We’re up for the challenge and we feel that we’ve got a very good squad. It’s growing nicely. I think there’s confidence within the team and that’s growing with every day. It’s a great opportunity to go and put in a performance that we’re proud of.”

He knows they face a big test at The Rec against a Bath side who won the European Challenge Cup last season under former Munster head coach van Graan.

“Getting points on the board is huge, that’s what it’s about. To go to Bath and put in a performance that would be good enough to win the game would be huge. It’s never easy and it won’t be easy, no matter what team Bath put out.

“We had another challenging game on Saturday against the Stormers. We raised a few questions around certain aspects of our game that we’re focusing on now. It’s a continuous assessment and hopefully we’ll get better and better as the season goes on.

“Obviously, Saturday night was disappointing, but all things considered, it’s been a pretty good start to the season. We’re right up there.

“There’s plenty to work on, we’re at the stage of the season where those things are going to pop up,” added the former Irish international.