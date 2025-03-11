O'Connor, Haley and O'Donoghue sign new Munster deals

THREE MUNSTER PLAYERS have signed new deals, the province have confirmed today.

Ben O’Connor, Mike Haley and Jack O’Donoghue have all agreed new terms with Munster.

O’Connor has signed a new deal that will see him continue as an academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old has scored two tries in 10 appearances since joining the province’s academy in 2023.

O’Connor has won two All-Ireland medals with the Cork hurlers – at minor level in 2021 and U20 level in 2023.

He played a leading role when Pres, Cork won the 2023 Munster Schools Senior Cup and then made his Munster debut Dragons in November of that year.

O’Connor started all five of Ireland’s matches during their unbeaten U20s Six Nations campaign in 2024.

He was also part of the Ireland squad selected for the U20s World Championship in South Africa, where he started in the back three for every fixture.

He lined out for Emerging Ireland in South Africa earlier this season and has scored two tries in five appearances for Munster this season.

Haley has signed a deal that will keep him at the province until at least 2027.

Mike Haley with Ian Costello. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The full-back has spent the past seven years at Munster and scored 25 tries in 119 appearances since joining from Sale Sharks, where he made over 100 appearances.

He has started 117 of his 119 Munster appearances and played more minutes than any other Munster player in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

The 30-year-old made his Munster debut against Cheetahs in September 2018 and established himself as the first choice full-back, making 26 appearances in his debut campaign and earning a first international cap for Ireland against Italy in August 2019.

He made 18 starts in the 2022/23 campaign as Munster won the URC title, starting the quarter-final, semi-final and final victories.

After missing the first half of the 2023/24 season as he recovered from hip surgery, Haley returned to action in February 2024 and made his 100th appearance against Ospreys in March.

Haley scored five tries in 13 starts this season before sustaining an ankle injury away to Northampton in January.

Back-row forward O’Donoghue has signed a one-year contract extension.

The two-cap Ireland international has scored 28 tries in 217 appearances since making his debut in 2014.

Jack O'Donoghue. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Waterford man came up through the ranks at Waterpark RFC and won the Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year award in 2015.

O’Donoghue made his 100th Munster appearance against Leinster in May 2019 after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

He was named Munster Player of the Year in 2021/22 and made 23 appearances the following season as Munster won the URC.

At the age of 30, he became the youngest-ever player to reach the 200-cap landmark for Munster, away to Edinburgh in May 2024.

He turned 31 last month and has made 14 appearances so far this season but is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained against Scarlets last month.

Meanwhile, five Academy players have been confirmed so far to be moving up to the senior squad next season: Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan.