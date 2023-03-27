'The squad that Rowntree inherited, I didn’t feel it was equipped for silverware'

MUNSTER’S DISAPPOINTING 38-26 URC loss at home to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday was discussed on the latest Rugby Weekly Extra podcast.

The province now switch their attention to their Champions Cup showdown with the Sharks in Durban next weekend.

Bernard Jackman, former Dragons head coach, said that ultimately Munster will have to strengthen their side if they are to challenge for the honours they have won in their past.

“The squad that Rowntree and co inherited, I didn’t feel it was a squad really equipped for silverware,” said Jackman, who acknowledged that Munster’s form had improved markedly before Saturday’s loss. “I think what we saw against Glasgow probably brings you back to they do need to make some changes to their squad.”

He added: “I’m not sure what resource is there or how many non Irish qualified players they can bring in but I do think that squad needs more, because I think the coaching team are there now, they’ve changed the environment.

“You hear players talking about it being a really positive environment, but when you come against the very best teams in this competition, and I think Glasgow are certainly shaping that way, you also need real quality throughout your squad and I think there’s too many players who were anonymous at the weekend.”

Murray Kinsella, The 42 rugby journalist, said: “It was just meek in the first half, and that’s what will hurt the most. At Thomond Park you don’t see that happen, you don’t see that kind of . . . surrender is a strong work but they waved them through for that third try in particular, it was just not of the standard we expect of Munster at Thomond Park.

“One of the issues is that when Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne aren’t in the team and they’re in an actual contest they really struggle for those big moments those players deliver.”

Kinsella said Munster’s selection against the Sharks will be “really interesting”.

“We’re all waiting to see if (RG) Snyman is fit enough to start a game. I think there’s a really big call to make at 10, and I thought (Jack) Crowley finished the game well, I thought he did put a bit of control and authority and strong personality on the 10 jersey. There’s a real conviction about what he does, and it’s not perfect, we saw a couple of moments when he didn’t get it right but he has kind of drive that Munster maybe didn’t have.”

