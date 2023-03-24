Crowley returns at 12 for Munster as Frisch misses Glasgow clash

MUNSTER BOSS GRAHAM Rowntree has made three changes to his team for tomorrow’s crucial URC clash with Glasgow at Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ].

Mike Haley, Jack Crowley, and Dave Kilcoyne come into the starting XV as fifth-placed Munster host fourth-placed Glasgow in Limerick.

Kilcoyne returns from Six Nations duty with Ireland to start at loosehead prop, while Crowley is also back from international camp to line up in the number 12 shirt as the influential Antoine Frisch misses out. Frisch has suffered a low-grade leg injury, but Munster say he is expected to return to training next week.

Fullback Haley has recovered from an ankle injury to be named for his first start since January and he joins Calvin Nash and Shane Daly in the back three, while Crowley partners Malakai Fekitoa in midfield.

Advertisement

Paddy Patterson starts at scrum-half, with Craig Casey returning to the matchday squad on the bench, and Joey Carbery continues at out-half.

Kilcoyne slots into the front row alongside Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa, with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley pairing up in the second row. Captain Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes form Munster’s back row.

Springboks lock RG Snyman is set for his second appearance of the season off the bench, having recently made his long-awaited return from knee injury against Scarlets, while Scott Buckley, Stephen Archer, Casey, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo are all back among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Franco Smith’s Warriors have welcomed nine of Scotland’s Six Nations squad back into their matchday 23 for this trip to Thomond Park.

Scottish tighthead Zander Fagerson is straight back into the starting XV after four starts in the Six Nations, while there’s an interesting selection on the left wing as scrum-half Jamie Dobie starts there for the first time in his professional career.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Jack Crowley

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Stephen Archer

19. RG Snyman

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Simon Zebo

Glasgow:

15. Ollie Smith

14. Cole Forbes

13. Stafford McDowall (captain)

12. Sam Johnson

11. Jamie Dobie

10. Domingo Miotti

9. Ali Price

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. JP du Preez

5. Scott Cummings

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Sione Vailanu

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Allan Dell

18. Lucio Sordoni

19. Lewis Bean

20. Alex Samuel

21. Thomas Gordon

22. George Horne

23. Tom Jordan

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].